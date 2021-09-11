Twenty years ago today, America watched in horror as 19 terrorists turned four commercial airliners into weapons of destruction.
Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.
One plane hit the Pentagon, and the fourth crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pa.
In all, 2,996 people were killed in the attacks, a total that includes 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers, as well as the 19 hijackers.
And while this is very much a U.S. tragedy, America was not alone in her sorrow. Citizens of 78 countries died in the attacks.
The first plane struck at 8:46 a.m. ET. In what seemed like mere moments that stretched for eternity, the second tower was struck, followed by the Pentagon. Passengers fought back in the fourth plane, and it crashed into an open field. By 10:28 a.m., both towers in New York had collapsed.
From the first plane to the last tower’s collapse, 102 minutes had passed.
And yet, in those 102 minutes, everything had changed in America.
At 9 p.m., President George W. Bush addressed the nation.
“Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America. These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve,” Bush said.
For anyone who was alive on that day and of an age old enough to remember, Sept. 11, 2001, is a day where time stood still. Our memories of that day and the days that followed are branded deep into our souls.
Yumans know where we were when we heard the news about the first flight, and that helpless feeling as we watched the towers burn still lingers in our hearts. We remember the fear, the swirling questions of what’s next? Are there more attacks to come? The sense of uncertainty was slow to fade.
This is our generation’s Pearl Harbor – the 102 minutes that united our country in grief, shock and anger.
As a nation, an innocence was lost, but we found a strength and a resolve to help us as we moved forward again.
Twenty years ago today, readers, everything changed. Today, we pause to remember Sept. 11.