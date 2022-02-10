Last year, Yuma saw a series of unusual crimes – four massive fires at construction sites that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.
A fire on April 7 badly damaged three duplexes under construction in the 2100 block of West 8th Street.
Then, on June 9, another construction site erupted in flames, this time at the Araby Crossing subdivision, located in the 6500 block of East 32nd Street. Three partially built homes were completely destroyed, and a fourth was damaged.
On June 18, a commercial building under construction in downtown Yuma was set ablaze. That fire spread to a building just north of it, and seven attorney offices were severely damaged.
The last fire happened on Oct. 16, this time at a two-story apartment building under construction in the 3300 block of Avenue 8E.
Last year, prices for construction materials skyrocketed, especially for items like lumber, amid supply woes during the COVID pandemic, so the timing of these fires was especially hard.
Now, the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for setting the fires.
YSWCA Operations Director Claudia Teeling told the Yuma Sun that the construction sites were getting hit at their most vulnerable point. She noted there has been speculation that the blazes could have been linked to gang activity, but that has not been confirmed.
However, there’s precedent for this in Yuma.
In 2018, a fire badly damaged the Mesa Heights Apartment complex, which at the time was under construction on Arizona Avenue. Over 20 properties were damaged and six buildings were totally destroyed, including an apartment building and five homes.
In that case, some of the suspects accepted a plea deal, but as part of it, they had to admit to being a member of the East Side Naked City gang, and to starting the fire in retaliation against the Okie Town street gang.
Regarding the four construction site fire cases in 2021, we don’t know that the cases are linked to one another, nor do we know that the cases are in fact gang-related activity.
But we can say that it is awfully strange to have four dangerous, destructive arson cases in a single year targeting properties under construction. And while no injuries have been reported thus far, it takes just a shift in the wind or a stray ember to forever change someone’s life.
Hopefully, the reward by YSWCA is an incentive to spark some forward momentum on these cases, and bring any suspects to justice.
If you have any information on these cases, contact the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421, or 928-782-7463.