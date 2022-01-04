Yuma’s night skies are amazing for catching cool celestial events. It’s one of the many blessings of living there – and in 2022, there will be some amazing events to watch!
Tonight, the fun kicks off as the Quadrantids meteor shower peaks. The ideal viewing time will be between midnight and dawn, with anywhere from 25-100 visible meteors per hour.
It’s going to be chilly out there, with low temperatures dropping to the upper 30s, but the forecast also calls for mostly clear skies, which should aid in spotting those meteors.
For a starting point in the sky, National Geographic notes that the meteors will appear to radiate just off the handle of the Big Dipper.
The rest of the year is filled with cool celestial events as well.
There are two supermoon events coming this year: June 14’s Strawberry moon and July 13’s Buck moon. Both will appear to be bigger and brighter than normal.
On April 21, the Lyrids meteor shower will peak. During this event, the moon could limit visibility. However, about 18 meteors per hour could be spotted.
Later this year, on May 5 and 6, the Eta Aquarids meteor shower will peak. In the Northern Hemisphere, 10-20 meteors per hour could be visible, although some reports note as many as 45-85 could be spotted.
On May 15, a lunar eclipse may be visible from the Yuma area, lasting until the early morning hours of May 16.
On Aug.11, the Perseids meteor shower will peak. This is often a great meteor shower in the Yuma area. However, this year, there will be a full moon which will likely limit visibility. Early morning watchers may still see 15-20 per hour.
The Orionid meteor shower will peak on Oct. 20-21. Visibility will be best between midnight and 4 a.m., with anywhere from 10-20 meteors visible per hour.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 8, there will be a total lunar eclipse, visible from the western United States. Lunar eclipses are pretty amazing, as the moon appears to turn a reddish color.
Then, on Nov. 17, the Leonids meteor shower will peak, with best visibility after midnight.
And closing out the year, we’ve got a chance of watching the Geminid meteor shower. However, a bright quarter moon may obscure much of this shower.
Readers, we compiled this from a variety of sources, including Space.com, NASA, National Geographic and the Old Farmers Almanac. However, moon brightness or cloud coverage could impact any viewing here.
The good news is, 2022 is going to be a great year for celestial viewing! Get outside, readers, and make the most of Yuma’s amazing night skies!