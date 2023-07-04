Happy birthday, America!
On July 2nd, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favor of America’s independence, and two days later, on July 4th, delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence.
To think, it all began with a vote. It’s the action that holds this country together, a common thread from 1776 to today.
Our nation’s forefathers cast a vote that forever changed history, splitting America from England and birthing a new country. It was an action of utmost bravery, as these men voted and signed their name to a document against Britain. Through it all, they persevered.
Voting has the power to change the world.
In Yuma, a vote can determine who sits on the Yuma City Council, local school boards, or the Yuma County Board of Supervisors. It can determine who represents Yuma in the Arizona House and Senate, and the U.S. House and Senate. It helps decide the next president of the United States.
A single vote can also determine the fate of local initiatives and bond issues, and statewide initiatives.
It all comes down to a vote.
It’s a power that comes with a democracy. Yet too often, Americans take that option for granted. Too many neglect that power, leaving decisions that should be made by all to be determined by the few who actually take the time to vote.
This year, pledge to make a difference. If you aren’t registered to vote, do so. Then make a note on the calendar, and commit yourself to actually voting. The process is quick and easy, and in Yuma County, one can request an early ballot and vote from the comfort of your own home, at your leisure.
In 1776, our founding fathers took a courageous step by simply voting.
Today, 247 years later, voting still has the power to change our city, our county, our state and our nation. This year, exercise that power and make a difference.
A version of this editorial originally appeared in the Yuma Sun in 2018.
