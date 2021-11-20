As usual, it’s a bit of good news/bad news on the COVID-19 front.
Let’s knock the bad news out of the way first.
Health officials are raising the alarm as an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room, the Today Show reports.
“What we’re starting to see now is an uptick in hospitalizations among people who’ve been vaccinated but not boosted,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, said this week. “It’s a significant proportion, but not the majority by any means.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has been a decline in vaccine effectiveness among the first people who got the initial vaccines last winter, a population that includes the elderly and residents of long-term care facilities, Today reports.
In Yuma, we monitor the COVID hospitalization updates, and on Friday, there were 61 people at YRMC. Of those, 50 were unvaccinated, 11 were vaccinated. In the COVID-19 ICU, there were 21 people.
A month ago, on Oct. 19, there were 36 people hospitalized for COVID – 31 were unvaccinated, 5 were vaccinated. Seven people were in the COVID ICU.
For much of October, our number of hospitalizations were in the 30-40 people range. Now we’re in the 60s. It’s a trend we don’t like to see.
However, the CDC told the Today Show that booster shots ARE working, highlighting the importance of that third vaccination.
According to the Associated Press, multiple studies have indicated the effectiveness of boosters. AP notes that Israel has credited the boosters for helping to stop another wave of COVID there.
And that brings us to the good news portion of this editorial.
On Friday, U.S. regulators moved one step closer to offering booster shots to all U.S. adults. Currently, boosters are only available to vulnerable groups, although 10 states offer boosters to everyone, the AP reports.
Now, the Food and Drug Administration is endorsing boosters for everyone over 18 across the U.S.
The CDC gave its final blessing Friday afternoon, the AP reports.
That’s great news as the holiday season gets underway.
We’ve seen that COVID vaccinations work, reducing the number of people who get seriously ill. But over time, the effectiveness of the vaccine appears to wane – and as that happens, the next step is to give our immune systems a boost with the third vaccination. These boosters should be available to anyone.
The decisions made Friday by the FSA and the CDC will allow people time to get a booster with enough time for it to be fully effective before Christmas.
This will help protect Yumans, reduce the impact on our medical facilities, and in turn, help everyone have a happy holiday season.
We're curious readers. With boosters available to all, will you get one?