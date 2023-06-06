“Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force! You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you. . .”
– From Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s order of the day upon the invasion of Normandy, June 6, 1944
Today marks a solemn anniversary that forever changed the course of history.
On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France – 79 years ago today.
Known as Operation Overlord and shrouded in secrecy, it was the largest air, land and sea operation undertaken before or since June 6, 1944, the National D-Day Memorial Foundation notes. The troops came from the Allied forces – the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with more than 5,000 ships and 11,000 airplanes taking part in the surprise attack.
“Many of the first young men (most not yet 20 years old) entered the surf carrying 80 pounds of equipment. They faced over 200 yards of beach before reaching the first natural feature offering any protection. Blanketed by small-arms fire and bracketed by artillery, they found themselves in hell,” the Memorial Foundation reports.
The losses were steep for the Allied troops. When the first 24 hours of fighting ended, there were nearly 10,000 casualties, with 4,414 Allied soldiers, sailors, airmen and coast guardsmen dead. Of those, 2,501 were American troops, History.com reports.
That doesn’t account for the more than 4,000 German troops and as many as 20,000 French civilians who also were killed.
Ultimately, the invasion was the turning point in the war, changing the tide for the Allies and pushing the Nazi troops back.
By the end of the month, the Allied troops had “moved nearly 1 million men and over 585,000 tons of supplies over the beaches,” DDay.org reports, and a year later, the war was officially over.
Now, 78 years later, the number of veterans still alive who served in World War II are dwindling. However, we have a duty to remember their service and the sacrifices made during the war, especially on June 6. Today, we honor these individuals, and thank them for their service.
Editor’s Note: This editorial originally appeared in the Yuma Sun in 2019, and has been updated today.