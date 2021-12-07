Eighty years ago today, Japanese forces stunned the U.S., attacking the Pearl Harbor naval base near Honolulu.
Hundreds of Japanese fighter plans surprised the Hawaiian base, destroying or damaging nearly 20 American naval vessels, including eight battleships, and over 300 airplanes, History.com reports.
The toll on American lives was tremendous: 2,403 Americans died in the attack, including servicemen and civilians, and another 1,178 people were wounded.
The attack began just before 8 a.m.
Less than two hours later, every battleship in Pearl Harbor had sustained significant damage, History.com reports, including the USS Arizona, USS Oklahoma, USS California, USS West Virginia, USS Utah, USS Maryland, USS Pennsylvania, USS Tennessee and USS Nevada. All but the USS Arizona and the USS Utah were able to be salvaged and repaired, History.com reports.
The attack effectively launched the United States into World War II. On Dec. 8, President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed a joint session of Congress, calling the Pearl Harbor attack “a date which will live in infamy.” Congress approved Roosevelt’s declaration of war on Japan that same day.
Three days later, Germany and Italy declared war on the U.S. and Congress reciprocated, History.com reports.
In the following four years, more than 400,000 American lives were lost, but America and its Allied forces were successful.
However, 80 years later, the impact of the Pearl Harbor attacks is fading away.
The Yuma Sun spent a few hours researching Pearl Harbor, wondering how many survivors were still alive, and there was no clear answer.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, roughly 240,000 World War II veterans were still alive in 2021. They are in their 90s or older, and about 234 die each day, the VA reports. But we were unable to find a report that isolated statistics on the Pearl Harbor veterans themselves.
As time marches on, memories fade. But for those who were alive in 1941, Pearl Harbor is likely ingrained in their hearts, much like Sept. 11, 2001 is for younger generations. And despite the passage of time, it’s critical that we remember Pearl Harbor and the lessons learned that day, while at the same time honoring those who remain.
Today, we remember Pearl Harbor.