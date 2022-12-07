On Dec. 7, 1941, Lou Conter was a sailor on the USS Arizona when the Japanese attacked.
A bomb penetrated the five steel decks on the Arizona, igniting more than 1 million pounds of gunpowder and thousands of pounds of ammunition, consuming the ship in a giant fireball, the Associated Press reports.
But Conter survived the explosion and helped tend to the injured, only leaving the Arizona when all those still alive had been rescued.
On that horrific day in 1941, hundreds of Japanese fighter planes surprised the Hawaiian base, destroying or damaging nearly 20 American naval vessels, including eight battleships, and over 300 airplanes, History.com reports.
The toll on American lives was tremendous: 2,403 Americans died in the attack, including servicemen and civilians, and another 1,178 people were wounded.
The attack began just before 8 a.m.
Less than two hours later, every battleship in Pearl Harbor had sustained significant damage, History.com reports, including the USS Arizona, USS Oklahoma, USS California, USS West Virginia, USS Utah, USS Maryland, USS Pennsylvania, USS Tennessee and USS Nevada. All but the USS Arizona and the USS Utah were able to be salvaged and repaired, History.com reports.
Conter wasn’t injured in Pearl Harbor, or during World War II or the Korean War, AP reports.
Today, he’s 101 years old. And while he won’t be attending the 81st anniversary observances this year, he told AP, “The 2,403 men that died are the heroes. And we’ve got to honor them ahead of everybody else.”
Conter is one of a dwindling number of survivors remaining from Pearl Harbor and World War II.
Time passes and memories fade, but for these veterans, Pearl Harbor is woven into their souls, etched into their memories and hearts. Their experiences are no less important today than they were 81 years ago.
Today, we remember Pearl Harbor and its heroes.