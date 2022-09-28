Happy 928 Day, Yuma!
It’s not a real observance – at least, not yet. But it’s one we think should be, because frankly, Yuma is worth celebrating.
Why Sept. 28? It’s a homage to our area code, 928, and something we’ve seen done at other locations across the U.S. in recent years. In Cleveland, for example, it’s 216 Day, celebrated on Feb. 16 for those living in the 216 area code. Detroit celebrates 313 Day on March 13, too.
In honor of 928 Day, it seems appropriate to share a few reasons why we love Yuma County.
• The sunrises and sunsets simply can’t be beat.
• The Colorado River is a lifeline to our community, winding through our desert, providing precious water to our community while at the same time allowing our farmers to feed millions every year with fresh produce.
• A few hours of rain in the desert is magical – and the flowers that spring forth months later are always stunning.
• The people of Yuma County are some of the kindest, most generous people out there. If there is a need in this community, Yumans step forward to lend a helping hand.
• Yuma County is blessed to have the rich heritage of two tribes – the Quechan and the Cocopah – as well as a vibrant Hispanic culture.
• Our amazing weather is a terrific draw for winter visitors, who flock to Yuma County every year.
• We’re fortunate to be home to not one but two military installations, with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground. Yumans are proud of their military ties, and there are few experiences more breathtaking than watching our military’s finest train in the skies above us.
• It’s easy to break away from the “city lights” in Yuma County, and find dark spaces without light pollution for amazing night sky viewing. Stargazing here is a special, unique experience.
These are just a few reasons why we think it’s so important to celebrate the land of 928 any chance we get – and especially on our area code day!
Today, we encourage you to join in 928 Day too. Share why you love Yuma on social media with the hashtag, #928Day – or send in a letter to the editor at letters@yumasun.com!
