Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went down on Monday.
And guess what? The outage lasted for hours, yet as best we can tell … we all survived.
We’re being a bit tongue-in-cheek here, but in a way, the break was a nice reminder to step away from the screens, wasn’t it?
The New York Times reports that Facebook and its services, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus, were down for over five hours, and even then, once they came back up, it took a little more time for the platforms to stabilize.
“Facebook is also used to sign in to many other apps and services, leading to unexpected domino effects such as people not being able to log into shopping websites or sign into their smart TVs, thermostats and other internet-connected devices,” the Times noted.
And readers, that’s a point worth considering. Social media has crept into our lives in a variety of ways, almost sneakily. We use it to stay connected to friends and the world around us. Some use it for fun, some for business, and some for both.
And we understand how easy it is for people to stare at social media on their phones.
In fact, the outage Monday was a reminder of what a rabbit hole social media can be – and how much time we waste on it. It’s so easy to jump on to social media, thinking you might just spend a few minutes looking around and “catching up,” when the next thing you know, an hour has zipped by and you’ve got little to show for it, except maybe some gossip and a few giggles from watching videos of cats doing silly things.
We get the appeal of social media sites – and we too love those silly pet videos. But Monday was a reminder that it’s not the only thing out there. Chances are, readers, you got a little extra something done on Monday because Facebook and Instagram were down.
It’s a good reminder to all of us to take a step back from social media, and check out the world around us. Right now, Yuma is especially beautiful. Taking a hard break – even for just five hours – is a healthy thing to do!