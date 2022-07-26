If the data is any indication, the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade had an immediate impact in Arizona.
The San Diego Union Tribune interviewed Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, which operates 19 health centers in San Diego, Imperial and Riverside counties.
The Union-Tribune reports that Arizona women scheduled 175 abortions by June 29.
To put this in context, Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24 – a Friday. By the following Wednesday, 175 Arizona women had scheduled abortion services in our neighboring state to the west.
The Union-Tribune notes, “It’s a massive increase given that just 13 abortions were scheduled by Arizona women during the corresponding four-day period one week earlier.”
And more women are starting to arrive without appointments, the Union-Tribune notes.
The Supreme Court’s move left the decision on abortion to the states, chalking up a victory for states’ rights advocates.
But the Supreme Court has essentially opened up a disparity across the country in available health care services.
And readers, that’s a problem.
In less than a week, 175 Arizona women scheduled abortion appointments out of state. Those women had the means to travel – but what about the women who don’t have those means?
Amnesty International notes abortions are sought out whether or not they are legal. Globally, an estimated 25 million unsafe abortions take place annually, “the vast majority of them in developing countries.” Those abortions can have fatal consequences, and are the third leading cause of maternal deaths worldwide.
Amnesty International calls abortion “a basic healthcare need for millions.”
“Access to safe abortion services is a human right. Under international human rights law, everyone has a right to life, a right to health, and a right to be free from violence, discrimination, and torture or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment,” Amnesty International notes.
Now, with the Supreme Court decision on June 24, the abortion issue returns to the states – and readers, that’s where your advocacy matters.
If you feel that abortion should be protected in Arizona – or if you feel it shouldn’t be, write, call or email your state lawmakers, and share your thoughts. The decision is now up to the states, and everyone’s voice should be heard.