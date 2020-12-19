It was quite alarming to look at the COVID-19 statistics released on Monday.
There were 1,129 new cases of COVID-19 in Yuma County, according to that day’s report, which is a baffling number.
We had a 700+ day prior to that, some of which was attributable to the Yuma state prison, and on Dec. 1, we had 481 new cases. But otherwise, we’ve been hovering in the 100-400 range – not a zone we want to be in, but definitely not in the 1,000 zone.
Yuma County, when it released the 1,129 number, added an asterisk.
- “NOTE: There may be a discrepancy in today’s data, as the reporting suggests a significantly larger number of daily cases than usual. The Yuma County Health District is working diligently to verify the reported numbers and will provide an update once resolved.”
On Tuesday, the county had some answers.
“The Health District identified a discrepancy in yesterday’s numbers and worked with ADHS to identify the source. The discrepancy was due to a data entry error by a testing facility. A total of 307 cases were inappropriately attributed to Yuma County and have now been removed as reflected in today’s report,” the county noted in a press release.
However, that information was later updated by the county on Tuesday to reflect a different change. It turns out there were 614 total cases – not 307 – that were inappropriately attributed to Yuma County on Monday. The Yuma Sun missed the second update, as it was only posted on the county’s Facebook page. Instead, we published the county’s initial email, which was inaccurate. For our part in that confusion, we apologize.
Now let’s be clear. Monday was not a light day for case counts. We still had 515 new cases on Monday, and it seems cases are snowballing with a speed and ferocity that is terrifying.
But we haven’t hit the 1,000 mark yet, and for that, we are thankful.
However, it is concerning that the testing facility would have such a large data entry error.
We understand that this is overwhelming. In Yuma County alone, over 100,000 tests have been administered since the start of the pandemic, with over 23,000 confirmed cases.
Ultimately though, we need our agencies to get these numbers right – from the healthcare worker administering the test at the very beginning, right on down the line.
We know it’s easy to transpose numbers – we’ve done it a few times ourselves in our daily statistics box. It’s embarrassing, but we understand how it happens, and we strive to make sure the information is accurate.
We just ask the same from others in the process. And when there is a mistake, we would ask that the error be clearly addressed. Numbers matter – especially when each of those numbers represent someone’s spouse, child or parent. Providing accurate information helps people understand the seriousness of what’s happening in this pandemic.
And, readers, don’t lose sight of the significance of Monday’s new cases: 515. Stay safe out there, please.