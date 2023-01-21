Finally, Yuma County is seeing a bit of a reprieve at the border.
According to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, the number of migrants crossing the border in the Yuma area has decreased following a federal policy change.
President Joe Biden put in place a new provision for asylum seekers from Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba, which now join Venezuela on the list of countries whose migrants have to go through the regular asylum process. They cannot cross the border without authorization between official ports of entry – and if they do, they’re automatically expelled from the U.S.
Nicholls notes that with that change, there’s been a reduction in the flow of people, dropping from 1,000 migrants a day to 600-800 a day, which Nicholls noted was “manageable.”
In our opinion, that’s still a lot of pressure. But it’s 200-400 fewer people a day, and that’s a start.
The new policies aren’t perfect, and critics have been vocal.
As many as 30,000 people a month from those four countries would have the chance to migrate legally to the U.S., provided “they have the means to afford a plane ticket, get a sponsor, download an app, pass a background check and meet other requirements,” the New York Times reports.
Critics of the new policies note that for many fleeing their countries, particularly those escaping violence or persecution, the means may not be available to meet those requirements.
However, one cannot deny that something has to be done to stem this tide of illegal immigration, and these new policies do appear to be having an impact.
And it’s important to note the Yuma Sector isn’t the only stretch of border feeling the strain.
In the 12 months leading up to last October, the Border Patrol encountered 1.7 million migrants trying to cross illegally – the highest number since 1960, the New York Times reports.
We tend to be hyper focused on Yuma County because that’s our home, and we see first-hand the strain on both our Border Patrol agents and our social service agencies as they all rise to meet the need.
But the problem stretches all along the border.
The new policies are far from perfect, but at the moment, they seem to be reducing that flow – and frankly, our agents need a break.
What do you think, readers? What actions should the Biden administration take? Is it on the right path with these new policies?
