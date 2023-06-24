The Humane Society of Yuma is in need of a few good homes – or, more accurately, dozens of homes – as it faces full cages and kennels.
The agency currently has hundreds of animals in its care, making space tight.
HSOY officials are concerned because traditionally, the Fourth of July leads to an influx of animals at the shelter – and at the moment, there’s a shortage of room to house them.
Readers, this is a chance to make a difference – both at the shelter and for your family, because these furry companions offer much more than just their adorable looks.
Dogs and cats provide unconditional love and companionship, which can help alleviate feelings of loneliness and depression. Their presence can improve mood and reduce stress levels, promoting overall emotional well-being.
In fact, studies have shown the simple act of stroking a pet’s fur can have a calming effect, reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation. Interacting with animals has been shown to lower blood pressure and release endorphins, providing a natural stress relief mechanism.
And, as a bonus, owning a pet encourages physical activity. Dogs require regular walks and playtime, promoting exercise for their owners.
Pets can also act as social catalysts, helping individuals connect with others. Taking a dog for a walk or visiting a park often leads to interactions with fellow pet owners, fostering new friendships and a sense of community.
And for those of you with children or grandchildren, caring for a dog or cat teaches children responsibility while providing companionship too.
Companionship really is a benefit for all ages, from the youngest family members to the oldest. For the elderly, a dog or cat can give a sense of purpose and routine, while alleviating feelings of isolation.
Whether it’s the unwavering loyalty of a dog or the independent charm of a cat, these four-legged friends offer a myriad of benefits that can contribute to a happier and healthier life.
Readers, if you are thinking about adopting, now is the time.
And to help get these animals in homes ASAP, generous sponsors are covering the costs of adoption through July 4, along with the costs of microchipping – so there’s no better time than right now to adopt a pet!
Stop by the Humane Society of Yuma and find your purrfect four-legged companion today!
