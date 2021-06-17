The Arizona Department of Transportation has some explaining to do.
According to Capitol Media Services (CMS), ADOT is still collecting a $32 fee from people who are renewing their vehicle registrations that expire on June 30.
The catch is, the $32 fee ends on June 30. And these expiring registrations? Technically, they go into effect on July 1 – past the fee’s June 30th expiration date.
ADOT, that’s not cool.
According to CMS, state lawmakers authorized ADOT to collect the fee to help cover the cost of the state Highway Patrol. However, Arizonans were not thrilled with the fee. To residents, it felt like a “hidden tax hike.” And lawmakers were upset because the fee was much higher than they were told initially, CMS reports.
After a public outcry, the Legislature voted to scrap the fee, but agreed to allow the fee through the end of the current fiscal year, which is June 30.
However, ADOT is requiring motorists whose new registrations start July 1 to pay that same $32 fee.
ADOT’s spokesperson told CMS that ADOT reads the statute as allowing for that, but frankly, readers, it’s a questionable move.
If the fee sunsets with the fiscal year on June 30, ADOT shouldn’t have the ability to collect the fee for registrations that begin July 1.
According to CMS, 166,793 people are impacted by this – which totals $5.3 million.
Now, Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, is pushing back against ADOT, and demanding some answers, CMS reports.
The fix for this isn’t tough or complicated. We’re in the middle of June, so people are already paying their registration renewals. ADOT should stop collecting the fee, immediately, and issue either a credit or a refund to customers who have already paid it. The $32 fee has been a controversial one from day one, and continuing to collect it for registrations that start July 1 is not appropriate.
What do you think, readers? Should ADOT be able to collect the fee for July 1 registrations or no? Let us know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.