It’s been one year since President Joe Biden took office. How’s he doing, readers?
Without question, we’ve got some serious issues facing both our community and our nation.
COVID cases are in the midst of an incredible surge, and the U.S./Mexico border issue has yet to be resolved.
Inflation is at a 40-year high, noticeable every day to Yumans at the grocery store and the gas pump.
Our elected officials in Washington still can’t seem to come to the table to find solutions to our most pressing issues, either. There’s been no joyful moment of hands reaching across the aisle, so to speak, to solve some problems in the Capitol building.
Gallup released its newest poll on Jan. 18, and found 40% of U.S. adults approve of the job Biden is doing, which is his lowest approval rating to date.
“Among post-World War II presidents elected to their first term, only Donald Trump had a lower first-year average rating, at 38.4%. Bill Clinton’s first-year average was similar to Biden’s, but all other first-year presidents averaged 57% or better,” Gallup reports.
Gallup notes that Biden’s approval numbers started to decline as the Delta variant emerged on the scene, and were further compounded by the “messy U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan” in late August.
The numbers have yet to rebound from there.
Gallup found there’s a lot of political polarization at work when it comes to these poll numbers.
“On average during his first year as president, Biden averaged 91% approval among Democrats, 46% among independents and 8% among Republicans,” Gallup notes.
To be fair, Biden walked into office on the first day of his presidency and faced a steep mountain of challenges right off the bat. The country was one year into the pandemic, and both border security and the political schism in Washington have been ongoing and deepening for years.
Biden isn’t to blame for those challenges. But he seems to have struggled to make forward progress on them.
At this point, we need the president to bring a sense of unity to our country, and work to heal that political divide, so we can move onward.
Can Biden do that? It remains to be seen – but any progress will take effort from both Republican and Democratic leaders.
What do you think, readers? How has President Biden fared in his first year? And what does he need to focus on in his second year? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.