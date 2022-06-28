America’s airports were recently a snarled mess once again, as flight delays and cancellations topped 10,000, USA Today reports.
The culprits? “Staffing shortages, packed planes and the ripple effects from previous bad weather,” USA Today reports.
Now, we should pause for a moment on bad weather ripple effects. Airlines don’t have control over bad weather, and that’s going to pose a specific set of challenges for all involved.
However, staff shortages and packed planes? Those two problems seem like ones that fall back squarely on the airlines.
USA Today reports that some of the shortages stem from “unscheduled absences” compounded by the loss of skilled positions such as pilots, with one travel expert telling USA Today that airlines haven’t been quick enough to replace retired pilots or those who took leaves of absence at the start of the pandemic.
We have to wonder why airlines would offer flights if they don’t have the pilots to staff them? It simply doesn’t make sense.
One can’t pluck a guy off the street and say, “Hey – come pilot this plane.” It takes someone with training and certifications – and airlines should know how many flights they can reasonably offer based on the number of pilots currently on staff.
Taking this a step further, if an airline knows they don’t have the pilots to begin with, why have packed planes? Without open seats, it makes it quite challenging to find new seats for people who are stranded at airports when flights cancel due to “unscheduled absences” of staff.
Imagine being the poor front-line workers in airports trying to deal with swarms of angry, weary travelers who have canceled flights? That has to be a horrible experience for all involved.
Airlines have the ability to fix this, and it’s not hard to do. Don’t offer more flights than you can reasonably staff. And, should bad weather occur, be sure that you have the resources available to readily get your stranded passengers to their destinations.
There will be a hit to airlines in the form of less profit, but right now, those airlines are taking a hit in bad publicity amid really angry travelers, which is likely to hurt them more in the long run.
In the meantime, if you plan on taking a flight soon, USA Today recommends having a flexible schedule, and bringing essential items in your carry-on bag, such as medications and toiletries, just in case you do get stuck somewhere.
Sounds like solid advice to us!