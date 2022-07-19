Booking tickets on an airplane can be quite an expensive experience, depending on the airline.
First, one gets the initial price of the airfare. Then, it’s time to pick your seats, and on many airlines, that too comes with additional fees – especially if you want to be seated together with someone else.
Now, let’s pause for a moment on this. It’s a practice that we think is pretty terrible. If an airline wants to charge more for first class or business class, that’s fine – passengers are paying for an upgraded experience. We can even make an argument for charging more for the exit rows. After all, there’s a lot of legroom to be had there.
But when it’s time to get average seats in coach, the ticket price should include the ability to pick your seats with your travel mates.
Instead, many airlines charge to pick the seats. And if you choose not to pay extra, you are rolling the dice as to whether or not you’ll be seated with your travel companions.
If you are a group of adults, it’s probably not the end of the world if you aren’t seated together.
But if you are a family traveling with kids, it’s a different story. Parents need to be with their kids – and they should not be charged extra to buy seats to make that happen.
Recently, the Transportation Department urged airlines to make it easier for families to sit together on planes at no extra charge.
According to a report on NBC San Diego, “The department said in a notice to airlines that the carriers ‘should do everything that they can to ensure the ability of a young child’ 13 or younger to sit next to an older family member.”
And really, doesn’t that make sense for everyone involved? Other passengers don’t want the responsibility of someone else’s kid parked next to them. And for parents, it’s not a comfortable experience when your child is seated elsewhere.
Charging more for specific seats on airplanes isn’t a new practice, but it’s an annoying one. We understand that airlines want to be profitable, but the cost of a plane ticket should include selecting your seat – it shouldn’t be an upcharge to decide where you want to sit on the plane.
It’s a poor practice for all travelers, but especially for those traveling with children.
What are your thoughts, Yuma? Let us know. Share your perspectives with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.