Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the Notorious RBG for a reason – a Supreme Court justice, a feminist, a fighter, and a national icon.
A trailblazer on so many fronts, she was especially a lifelong advocate and voice for gender equality.
In the landmark case United States v. Virginia, which struck down the men-only admissions policy at Virginia Military Institute, Ginsburg wrote the court’s majority opinion.
While Virginia “serves the state’s sons, it makes no provision whatever for her daughters. That is not equal protection.” No law or policy should deny women “full citizenship stature – equal opportunity to aspire, achieve, participate in and contribute to society based on their individual talents and capacities.”
She was known both in the courtroom and out for her stance on equal rights, once stating, “The pedestal upon which women have been placed has all too often, upon closer inspection, been revealed as a cage.”
But her stance wasn’t limited to equal rights for women alone.
“I ... try to teach through my opinions, through my speeches, how wrong it is to judge people on the basis of what they look like, color of their skin, whether they’re men or women,” Ginsburg said.
“[I would like to be remembered as] someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability. And to help repair tears in her society, to make things a little better through the use of whatever ability she has.”
She also exemplified the importance of building bridges, regardless of political differences. Known for her liberal stance, she counted among her closest friends fellow Justice Antonin Scalia, her conservative opposite in the courtroom.
She once summed up their friendship by quoting Scalia, noting, “I attack ideas. I don’t attack people.”
Ginsburg changed the fabric of America, systematically approaching obstacles and helping to remove them for generations to come, applying the logic of the law to do so.
“Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you,” she famously said.
At the same time, she set an example that America – particularly our politicians in DC – could use to remember today.
Her memory lives on in the law, in her opinions and her dissents. She will be missed.