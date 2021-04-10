Video-streaming services had a crazy year in 2020 – and yet, 2021 is expected to be even bigger.
According to a report in USA Today, video-streaming services added 47 million new subscriptions in 2020.
In 2021, such services are expected to gain 50 million new video subscribers.
Readers, it’s hard to fathom such gains in a year following one like 2020.
Video-streaming services include companies like Disney+, Paramount+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and ESPN+, to name a few.
People pay for the services’ content, which typically includes on-demand programming such as TV shows, movies and documentaries.
Prices for each streaming service vary, and several offer tiered pricing based on consumers’ choices. Hulu, for example, offers a cheaper subscription that shows ads, and a more expensive option that is advertising-free.
One would think that 2020 would have been hard to beat when it comes to gaining subscriptions. After all, the COVID pandemic began in March, and with it, the need to stay home and social distance.
A video-streaming service is an easy way to pass the time at home. When one is feeling unusual stress like a pandemic, there’s something to be said for making some popcorn, grabbing a blanket and settling in on the couch to binge-watch a season of a TV show.
And yet, despite all that in 2020, analysts expect 2021 to be an even bigger year, according to USA Today.
The report notes that bump is expected due to new streaming providers and more big film releases going on streaming, as well as more people cutting the cord to cable or satellite services.
Streaming services certainly have been disruptive to the traditional cable/satellite model.
With a streaming service, one is choosing the programming that best fits one’s needs or interests.
One can easily pick up a service for a month, try it out, and if it isn’t the right option, it’s easy to cancel it, and try another service the next month.
Prior to the pandemic, people were increasingly turning to such options to either supplement or replace their existing entertainment options.
And then, along came COVID, shuttering movie theaters. Productions were released on streaming services instead – and people were able to enjoy new releases from home. That’s an aspect of streaming that entertainment enthusiasts enjoyed – and at least one service, HBO Max, plans to release major films on streaming in 2021, USA Today notes.
It’s amazing to think that after 2020, there would be a bigger year of growth for such services.
But according to analysts, it’s likely to happen in 2021.
What do you think, readers? Have you turned to video-streaming subscription services, and if so, which ones do you prefer? Let us know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.