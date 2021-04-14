April is a magical month for weather in Yuma.
It’s not too hot, and it’s not too cold, perfect for sitting outside to watch the sunset or going for a sunrise walk.
It’s a period of transition here, as outdoor enthusiasts shift from desert off-road fun over to the river and pool mindset.
Looking at the monthly weather averages, it’s easy to see why. In April, our average high is around 87 degrees. Our low average weather temperature is a comfortable 58 degrees.
In May, that average high jumps considerably, at 95.
And then look what happens to our average high temperatures.
June hovers around 104, with a low of 73.
July sizzles at 107, and August stays relentless at 106 – and in both months, even the average low is warm, at 81 degrees.
In September, we catch a bit of a break, as the average high goes down to 101 with an average low of 75.
October is still warm much of the month, but thanks to the usual “cool down” in late October, the average high drops down to 90 degrees with a low of 64.
And finally, in November, we’re back down to an average high of 77 and a low of 52.
Readers, that’s six months of exceptional heat.
For those of us who have lived here a few years, we know the drill, and we know how to deal with it.
For those of you who are new to the area, we know it can be a bit challenging the first few times around.
But April? She’s a Goldilocks month – not too hot, not too cold, but instead “just right.”
And this one has admittedly been a warmer than usual April. For April 1-12, every high temperature in Yuma was 90 degrees or higher. The National Weather Service has been posting on Facebook all month about the above normal high temperatures thus far, although a cool down is expected this week.
Readers, get out there and enjoy the cool down this week, and the rest of April – whether it’s a big yard project or a fun ride on a desert trail.
May is just around the corner, and this gift of cool days will soon be increasingly rare!