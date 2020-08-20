Here’s a phrase that no one wants to hear: “rolling blackout.”
We live in one of the hottest places in America, and in the summer months, we rely heavily on the gift that is air conditioning.
In fact, in July and August, we’re tempted to type “air conditioning” in all-capital letters, bold it, and highlight the words in a really bright color, like neon orange, to emphasize just how important it is here.
Now, our neighbors to the west in California have been struggling with the threat of rolling blackouts as they bake under an impressive heat wave – the same heat wave that has sent Yuma temperatures on an unpleasant spike.
The demand on the power grid in California has led to rotating power outages. The San Diego Union Tribune reports that some customers there lost power Friday and Saturday night, with outages lasting for one to two hours.
And the heat there is expected to last into the weekend.
Yuma has been under an excessive heat warning too, and no doubt, that is taxing the power supply. It’s hot, people and kids are at home, and air conditioners are working hard.
On Tuesday, APS sent out a message asking customers to conserve power “due to extreme energy demand that is driving usage higher throughout the region with today’s high temperatures.”
APS asked customers to reduce power usage between 3 and 8 p.m., the peak demand period, and suggested actions such as setting the thermostat to 80 or higher, and not using major appliances – which is fine, because it’s not a bad thing to conserve power.
Here’s the sentence that is concerning:
“With the whole region experiencing extreme temperatures, the demand for electricity may approach the full capacity of supply available, which is why each customer taking steps to use less power will make a difference toward preventing any service interruptions.”
… Service interruptions?
We don’t like the sound of that at all.
An APS spokesperson told Fox 10 in Phoenix, “We don’t anticipate having to take some of the extreme measures like California is with rolling blackouts.”
We would certainly hope not.
On Wednesday, APS made the same request again. And this time, the press release noted, “This is a step APS is taking out of an abundance of caution in how we manage the grid, balance supplies and prepare for contingencies – it is not due to any shortages we expect in meeting our customers’ needs.”
APS said the efforts by customers made a difference Tuesday, and the company is not asking customers to “sacrifice their safety or comfort.”
Yuma is under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. tonight. Over the weekend we’re forecast to “cool down” to the 105-107 range, but on Monday, those temperatures are forecast to bounce back into over-110 degree territory.
A rolling blackout or loss of power with those outside temperatures could be life-threatening.
This is Arizona – heat isn’t new or a surprise. APS needs to ensure that the power supply is up to the task at hand.