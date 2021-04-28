Readers, the Arizona Corporation Commission has made a change that will impact how you make a local call – and it’s one you can start preparing for now.
People who live in three area codes in Arizona will have to transition to 10-digit dialing for all local calls later this year, the Associated Press reports.
The impacted area codes are 480, 520 and 928.
The 480 area code includes the East Valley of Phoenix, and parts of Pinal County, including Mesa, Tempe and Apache Junction.
The 520 area code includes Tucson and Nogales.
And the 928 area code covers northern and western Arizona, including Flagstaff, Lake Havasu City and – that’s right, readers – Yuma County.
The change is required because the Federal Communications Commission approved 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which takes effect July 16, 2022, the AP reports.
Why does this matter to you?
If you have phone numbers pre-programmed into your cell phone, and they don’t have the 928 area code included, you will need to go in and adjust your saved numbers to include the area code. A call made with just the normal seven digits eventually won’t go through, even if it’s a local number.
Fortunately, you’ve got time to do it, since the change doesn’t take effect until October.
The same thing applies to safety and security equipment, such as medical devices and security systems. Many systems already use 10-digit dialing by default, the AP notes, but it’s still worth checking to avoid a problem later on down the line.
The AP notes this will not impact or change the price of a call, coverage areas or other rates and services.
It’s simply an added three digits required to make local calls. And it’s important to note – it doesn’t impact numbers like 911. That’s still simply 911.
The good news is, it’s a change you can make now – or start preparing for now. It’s always good when there is time to adapt to a change such as this, so we’re glad the agency gave impacted residents some notice.
And in the near future, there will be a new benefit out there – a three-digit number to call for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which makes it that much easier for people in need of help to find it.
We’ll happily dial an area code locally to help people have access to that lifeline.