The latest move by the Arizona Republican Party to kill off early voting here is a real head-scratcher.
On Friday, the Arizona GOP filed legal papers asking the Arizona Supreme Court to conclude there is nothing in the state constitution to allow for early voting, Capitol Media Services reports.
The GOP’s attorney, Alexander Kolodin, told CMS that the only form of voting specifically authorized by the constitution is in person, on Election Day. Kolodin says anything else is illegal.
However, in 1991, the state legislature created a system of “no-excuse early ballots,” which allows people to vote early, CMS reports.
It simply doesn’t make sense.
CMS notes that over 80% of Arizonans vote by early ballot.
It’s a practice that our Yuma County election staff has encouraged in the past. During the 2020 election, the county noted that if people choose to vote from the safety and comfort of their own home, it would minimize direct contact with others and would help reduce crowd sizes on Election Day.
In fact, in October 2020, the Yuma County Recorder’s Office said it was sending out close to 72,000 early ballots for the Nov. 3, 2020, election.
Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth-Pouquette told the Sun in 2020 that 91% of that year’s primary election in Yuma County came from early voting – a process that Stallworth-Pouquette said is safe and secure here.
The state’s “multilayered” approach, which includes a lot of audits, ensures “one vote, one voter, accurate, tabulated,” she said at the time.
There are some distinct advantages to early voting. One can look over the ballot at home, do some research, and vote – all from the comfort of the kitchen table. One simply has to drop the ballot off in the mailbox or at the Yuma County Recorder’s Office.
There are a lot of excuses as to why people don’t vote, some of which relate to the process itself.
Some simply can’t make it to a polling place during the open hours on Election Day, due to work or family obligations. Others have said they drove by, saw a line, and kept on driving because they didn’t have the time to wait, or they physically weren’t able to wait.
Early voting gives people control over when they vote, and that in turn encourages more people to do so.
Voting is one of the most important things we do as a nation. Voting allows people to take a stand for their beliefs, their values and their community. It’s a civic responsibility that people should be excited for, and allowing for early voting helps ensure that people actually take the time to vote.
This effort to end early voting in Arizona is the wrong thing to do.