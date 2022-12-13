Once again, Arizona is playing politics with our schools, and frankly, we’re over it.
Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey said he would not call a special legislative session to fix school funding unless he gets a promise that lawmakers will deal with issues on his own agenda, Capitol Media Services reported.
The governor noted he agreed to bring lawmakers back to the Capitol to waive the “aggregate expenditure limit” (AEL) if he could be shown the votes were there – and lawmakers from both parties say they have the votes, CMS notes.
But Ducey still refused to call the special session, noting, “There are things in addition to the AEL that I’d like to see get done,” CMS reports.
For our schools, the impact could be devastating.
The AEL is a constitutional cap, approved by voters in 1980, of how much can be spent each year on K-12 education. Adjusted for inflation and student growth, that limit is now $6.4 billion, CMS reports.
However, Arizona lawmakers approved new funds for this school year, and schools prepared budgets totaling nearly $7.8 billion.
Without action from the state legislature, schools stand to lose about 18% of their budgets mid-school year.
In Yuma County, the hit would be catastrophic, an estimated $45.8 – $48.3 million hit to our five largest districts.
At the Yuma Union High School District alone, it would be a $17 million hit.
YUHSD Associate Superintendent Dianne Cordery noted at that point, “We’re stealing from the kids. We’re robbing this year’s students because that money was allocated for these students. So if we’re going to not spend the money on the kids that generated the funds, we’re not doing justice to those students either.”
This simply isn’t acceptable. The state allocated this funding for schools, and schools planned accordingly.
The governor needs to stop playing politics with our schools, and call the special session to resolve this.
And next session, the state needs to end the aggregate expenditure limit.