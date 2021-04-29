During 2020, many people sought comfort in the world.
We gave up work attire for “work from home” attire, where suddenly yoga pants and active wear were king, and dress shoes found themselves relegated to the back of the closet.
At the same time, we took solace in food, seeking out comfort foods and old favorites.
But what comfort foods led the pack in 2020?
A company called e-conolight looked at Google Trends for each state, and determined which comfort foods people were searching by state.
In Arizona, the answer was chicken and waffles.
Now, chicken and waffles is a tasty dish, and without question, it’s a comfort food.
But is it the top comfort food for the state of Arizona? It’s a questionable result, at least in Yuma. It’s certainly not something that appears on lots of restaurant menus here, but perhaps it’s a missed opportunity.
Six states had grilled cheese as the answer, while four had fried chicken.
Chicken and waffles came in third place with three states – Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina searching for it.
E-conolight also looked at the top searched side dish by state, and for Arizona, mashed potatoes took the title.
We can see why. Mashed potatoes are excellent and adaptable – there are a million different ways to perfect those potatoes, making it worthy of some Google searching.
And, mashed potatoes are a pretty incredible comfort food in and of themselves.
But desserts may be the ultimate comfort food, and e-conolight found that strawberry shortcake was the top searched dessert for Arizona.
Now, there may be a flaw in this research.
The team at e-conolight drew up a list of 100 common comfort foods, and then used Google Trends to see which of those 100 were most heavily searched.
And therein lies the challenge. The e-conolight team’s list may or may not have included regional cuisine and preferences in its search list of 100 foods.
We would be curious to see what that list included, because frankly, Arizona – and Yuma in particular – has some amazing comfort foods that might not be tops everywhere else. There are few things more comforting than homemade tortillas, delicious tacos and freshly made guacamole.
What do you think, readers? Chicken and waffles – is that your go-to comfort food, or is there something else out there that brings you a little happiness?
Let us know. Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.