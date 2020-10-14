Wearing a mask works – and if you are in doubt, check out a new report on Arizona’s COVID-19 statistics.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a report with the Arizona Department of Health Services, which examined the statistics for the state on the COVID case counts.
According to USA Today, the study first looked at the stay-at-home order here in Arizona. That expired on May 15 – and two weeks later, between June 1-15, Arizona’s case count spiked 151%, which fits the time frame for COVID’s incubation period.
However, after local officials started applying mask mandates, the case numbers dropped 75%, USA Today reports.
In Yuma, the mask mandate went into effect on June 19, and has not been repealed.
USA Today notes that the spike overwhelmed Arizona’s health care system with “a surge of extremely ill COVID-19 patients needing care,” which we saw to some extent here in Yuma, as cases were transferred to other hospitals.
But on the positive side, the study found Arizona’s cases peaked between June 29-July 2, stabilized between July 3-12, and declined by about 75% between July 13-Aug. 7, USA Today reports.
The conclusion? Mitigation measures, including masks, were effective in decreasing the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona, USA Today notes.
It’s worth noting that the study did not weigh other factors, like restrictions in neighboring states. Yuma is on the California border, where restrictions were much stronger, which in turn may have discouraged Yumans from making normal summer plans in California.
The study also didn’t weigh individual choices, nor did it assess how well Arizonans adhered to COVID-19 mandates and guidance, USA Today reports.
However, stay at home orders ultimately are about keeping distance from others. And this shows that doing so prevents COVID-19 cases from spiking.
And as we can see from the statewide data, masks work too.
Every day, it seems there’s a little more scientific evidence showing that our efforts are working.
But don’t let your guard down, Yuma. On Tuesday, Oct. 13, Yuma County had 13,043 total cases reported. A week prior, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, that number was 12,874 – meaning that in just seven days, we added 169 new cases.
Please, continue to social distance, wear your masks and wash your hands.