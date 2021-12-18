At the start of the Biden Administration, the Yuma Sun newsroom subscribed to the media feeds for the president, the first lady and the vice president.
It’s something we do at the start of every new administration, as actions in Washington can have a direct impact in Yuma, and we need to pay attention to what’s going on there.
As it turns out, the Biden Administration sends out a LOT of email. On Dec. 16, for example, the White House Press Office sent out 35 emails spanning a wide variety of topics.
On that date, the president awarded Medals of Honor to three: the late Sergeant First Class Alwyn Cashe, the late Sergeant First Class Christopher Celiz, and Master Sergeant Earl Plumlee for their actions of courage and commitment to duty.
The president signed into law S.J. Res. 33, which “provides for the authority to increase the debt limit by $2.5 trillion.”
He issued a proclamation declaring Dec. 17, 2021, as Wright Brothers Day, honoring the day the Wright Flyer covered 120 feet in 12 seconds, “taking humankind into a new era.”
But nowhere in those 35 emails was the border crisis in Yuma mentioned.
To be fair, Dec. 16 is one snippet – a single day out of 365 a year.
However, because we get so many emails from the Biden Administration, in January, we created a separate folder to collect them. And at the moment, there are 1,836 emails in that folder.
So we did a search for Yuma within that folder, and found one email – from Nov. 4, announcing Charlene Fernandez’s appointment as State Director of Rural Development for Arizona.
But perhaps that’s an unfair search. Yuma is not the only spot impacted by the border.
So we did another search, this time for “border.”
On Dec. 16, there was a question by the press pool about the administration suspending talks for cash payments to the families of illegal immigrants separated at the border, during a press briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Dec. 14, there was a question about the Remain in Mexico policy during a press briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
And over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of conversation about the Russia/Ukraine border.
But on the whole, the White House is not saying much on the U.S./Mexico border situation.
Perhaps one could argue that information and solutions about the border really should be flowing from the Department of Homeland Security, under whose watch the border falls. If that’s the case, we’d love to hear the solutions from DHS, but so far, the agency has been quiet.
Perhaps one could argue that President Biden has his hands full with a host of other issues. He’s got to deal with inflation, the economy, COVID, the Build Back Better Plan, the debt ceiling … the list could go on and on.
Perhaps one could argue that thousands of people walking across the border into Yuma County, straining our resources, doesn’t rise to the top of a list of priorities for the White House.
We would respectfully disagree.
To the residents of Yuma County, the border is of the utmost importance, and it has been for years. It’s a federal issue that requires a federal solution, and Yuma deserves to have its voice heard.
President Biden – are you listening?