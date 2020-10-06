Once again, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shifted its guidance on how COVID-19 spreads.
According to the Today Show on Monday, the CDC said that airborne transmission is possible.
The CDC originally made that announcement on its website in September, before taking the information back down off its website three days later.
Now, the CDC’s site notes that “some infections can be spread by exposure to virus in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air for minutes to hours. These viruses may be able to infect people who are further than 6 feet away from the person who is infected or after that person has left the space.”
The CDC notes that this type of transmission is similar to how measles and chicken pox are spread.
Also on Monday, USA Today reported that experts are looking at a possible superspreader event held in the Rose Garden at the White House on Sept. 26, where President Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee in front of more than 180 people.
It was an outdoor event, and some people have since gotten sick with COVID, but news outlets are reporting differing numbers.
However, the interesting part of this story is the fact that some assume “outdoors” means it’s a space where one can go mask-free.
But not so fast. According to experts, outdoors is safer than indoors, but only if you can still be 6 feet or more away from others. When you are up close, you should still have on a mask, USA Today reports.
This is a confusing world, isn’t it?
Just when we feel like we have a bit of a handle on things, the world shifts ever so slightly once again.
Part of it is the fact that we are dealing with an emerging disease. COVID-19 is a newcomer, and as scientists learn more about it, how we approach and deal with this illness so too must shift.
At this point, it’s about adaptation – learning as much as we can, and then making informed decisions and actions based on the most recent information.
This journey with COVID is far from over. Looking at Yuma County’s numbers, our efforts here are working. On Monday, there were no new cases reported, and our total case count was 12,812. Last Monday, on Sept. 28, that case number was 12,712 – an increase of 100 cases in a week.
Not that long ago, a single day’s case count was a triple digit number here.
Our efforts are working, and we need to continue to wear masks, social distance and be vigilant about the hand washing.
At the same time, we need to pay attention to the science as researchers release more information. Guidelines and data can be expected to change as we learn more – so we must be ready to change too as needed.