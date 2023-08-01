Readers, today is Aug. 1. And for our local students, the start of August is the indication of an end – the end of summer break, that is!
This week, many of our Yuma County school districts return to classrooms.
Students in the Somerton School District head back today, Aug. 1.
Wednesday, students in the Crane School District return, followed on Thursday by the students at the Yuma Union High School District and Yuma Catholic.
Students at Yuma Elementary School District One and Gadsden Elementary get a brief reprieve, returning on Monday, Aug. 7.
And we close it out with Antelope Union High School on Aug. 9.
For those of you with children, this is a reminder that we’re down to the wire on back to school errands, like getting school supplies, new backpacks and tennis shoes.
But for every single person aged 16 and older, every one of you with a driver’s license, we have a request.
Please, please drive slowly and cautiously, and keep an eye out for kids going to and from school.
Kids get excited. They are meeting up with their friends, ready for the new school year and all it entails, and they might not be paying attention while they are walking or waiting for the bus.
For drivers, that means an extra level of vigilance to help make sure all kids make it to and from school safely.
But it’s not only a matter of vigilance.
It’s also a matter of patience, as drivers will inevitably have to wait for school buses and slow down in school zones. Please budget your time accordingly and give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning so you don’t have to rush.
And parents, this safety reminder applies to you too. Please don’t double-park in the school zones or block lanes of traffic to do the drop off/pick up routine. And when you leave the school parking lot, please do so slowly and carefully.
If you can, carpool with other families to help reduce the traffic around the schools.
But no matter what, keep an eye out for our children. Kids of all ages walk to school every day – be respectful of the crosswalks, and watch for both kids and crossing guards.
Remember, everyone is building a new routine right now. Allow yourself a few extra minutes.
Everyone has a schedule to keep, but when it comes to our youngest Yuma County residents, safety is the top priority. Please do your part to help make sure kids have a safe school year.
