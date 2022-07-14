It’s another week of mixed news on the COVID-19 front.
Let’s get the bad news out of the way first.
According to the World Health Organization, the newest variant of Omicron – BA.5 – and a closely related variant, BA.4 – are fueling a global surge in cases, up 30% over the last two weeks, CNN reports.
The BA.5 variant is the most dominant strain in the U.S. right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NPR notes that this strain is highly transmissible, and “manages to at least partially sidestep some of the immunity people may have had from prior infections and vaccinations.”
Readers, there’s no other word for that than frustrating.
Now, let’s look for a moment at the good news, such as it is.
Experts interviewed by NPR note that there’s no evidence that BA.5 causes more serious illness, and there is still some protection offered by past infections and vaccinations.
And now, we also have better treatments, including antiviral treatments.
Vaccinations are now an option for everyone ages six months and older, which is an important step in moving forward.
Experts are also working on a booster shot, which is expected this fall, to specifically target omicron and its variants.
And that speaks to the challenge of fighting a virus. Viruses evolve and mutate, and as they do, treatments and vaccines need to evolve with them. As we’ve seen, COVID-19 is a rapidly mutating virus. What works today may not work as effectively tomorrow, forcing the need for better options. Essentially, one’s immunity wanes over time.
In this, NPR reports vaccine manufacturers will take a page from the flu vaccine. When it comes to making the annual flu shot, manufacturers design it to protect against four flu strains, and modify that vaccine annually. The same concept likely will be applied to the COVID vaccines.
The steps moving forward for us, however, are much the same as they have been.
Make sure you are up to date on your vaccinations and boosters. That’s two initial vaccinations, followed by a booster shot five months later. And those over 50 or immunocompromised should get a second booster shot four months after the first one.
U.S. health officials are currently working on another possible booster shot for all ages, expected this fall, so keep an eye out for information on that.
And finally, take those steps to protect yourself in public spaces, like masking up in crowds and washing your hands.
At this point, readers, we know what to do. The general guidance hasn’t changed. So please – be safe out there.