Hilary sure packed a punch with those winds, didn’t she?
The Yuma Sun staff was out shooting photos on Sunday around 2 p.m., and the winds were howling.
We decided to call it a day when it became a struggle to open the vehicle door against the gusting winds.
Thankfully, there weren’t a lot of people on the streets – it seems most people were hunkered down at home, which was by far the safer place to be.
On Monday, the Sun staff went back out to find photos of any damage – be it uprooted trees, downed branches, roof damage, etc.
It was an interesting experience. We found damage along the lines of what we expected to see.
But we also saw lots of people outside already doing clean-up duty, taking advantage of the cooler day to get some work done.
City of Yuma crews were out with the wood chipper, already making short work of the downed trees and branches.
We saw countless lawn and landscaping companies with trailers loaded with leafy branches, and we can only imagine how many calls roofing companies got Monday.
APS crews were out in force driving Yuma’s streets and making needed repairs. And talk about a tough job. It’s hard, dangerous work to deal with electricity safely in the midst of such crazy weather! Kudos to the crews who brought the power back online for Yuma County, and kudos to the families who waited patiently for power!
It was amazing to see just how quickly Yumans were whipping their homes and neighborhoods back into shape.
For some, it’s going to take a little longer to get the post-Hilary repairs done. We’ve heard about a lot of damage to both homes and commercial properties, be it peeled-back shingles or leaky roofs, and more than a few collapsed carports – and those types of repairs aren’t going to be quick fixes.
But much of what we saw was landscaping-related – trees, branches, leaves, etc., and if social media reports are any indication, Yuma’s swimming pools are a mess right now.
To each of our readers, we hope you weathered the storm safely and with minimal damage.
And to all of you out there putting Yuma County back together again, thank you.
We appreciate how quickly Yuma pulls together, time and again – and Hilary appears to be no exception!
