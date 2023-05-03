Readers, we’re getting a brief reprieve on the weather this week, but the toasty temperatures over the weekend were a clear reminder that summer is right around the corner.
As the temperatures heat up, many Yumans turn to the water for a cool reprieve. In fact, last weekend there were a lot of families taking advantage of the Colorado River.
And that means it’s time to talk about water safety, especially in regards to children.
Every summer, we report on drownings and near-drownings, and frankly, it’s one of the worst parts of our job. Those stories are heartbreaking.
Children are drawn to the water, and as adults, it’s our top duty and priority to ensure their safety.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury-death in the U.S. among children ages 1 to 4, and the third leading cause in Americans age 19 and under.
Roughly 379 children under 15 die from drowning each year in the U.S., and about 75% of those happen in the under 5 age group.
If you have a pool at home, please go outside today, give it a thorough inspection and make sure it’s got child safety features in place.
AAP has a few recommendations that can help.
AAP recommends every pool have fencing that is at least 4 feet high that completely surrounds the pool, limiting access. The fence should be climb-proof, with a self-closing and self-latching gate, with the latch at least 54 inches from the ground.
A second option recommended by AAP is a pool alarm, as well as alarms on the pool fence gate and the house doors, to help notify parents or caregivers when someone is trying to make their way to the pool.
In some homes, built-in house alarm systems can notify homeowners with voice alerts, chimes and text alerts when specific doors are opened – and that’s a good way to help raise the alarm if a small someone is slipping out a sliding glass door.
One can also install locks high on the pool access door – think adult eye-level – out of reach of small children. Pool safety door alarms are easy to find and are inexpensive. The Yuma Sun Editorial Board found options online for just $5 that install tool-free to any door or window. It’s a basic option, but it emits a noise when the door is opened – and that could be enough to help prevent a tragedy.
At the river, however, it’s impossible to fence it off or install an alarm.
The current in the Colorado River can be deceptively swift, and while there are lots of sandbars in the river, there are also lots of points where the riverbed drops off.
Make sure kids are in life vests at all times – it’s an essential layer of protection on the river.
And whether one is at the pool or the river, be vigilant. Adult supervision is critical whenever a child is near water.
One last point on this. If you are at a public pool or the river, remember that signs of drowning don’t always include splashing and flailing. Oftentimes, it’s silent.
We know that water is alluring to kids, and when it’s hot, we all want to cool off. But please – be safe out there, and keep an extra eye on your little ones.