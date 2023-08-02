August brings one of our favorite events of the year- and it’s one anyone can enjoy, despite the heat, as long as you are willing to look to the sky!
That’s right, readers. It’s time for the Perseids meteor shower!
The Perseids show actually started in July, around the 14th of the month, but it really heats up in August, with the peak on the night of Aug. 12 into the early morning hours of Aug. 13.
During that time frame, we may be able to see over 100 meteors per hour.
The Perseids are visible when the Earth crosses the debris trail left by the Swift-Tuttle comet, NASA reports. Its meteors usually create bright shooting stars as they burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.
As spectacular as the streaks of light are across our night skies, it’s fascinating to learn that most are grains of dust “up to the size of a pea,” NASA notes. The fact that something so small could create something so magnificent in our skies is awe-inspiring.
According to the website in-the-sky.org, Yuma will have a great view of the Perseids whenever the moon has set. The shower is likely to produce its best displays just before dawn here.
“At this time, the Earth’s rotation turns Yuma to face optimally towards the direction of the incoming meteors, maximizing the number that rain vertically downwards, producing short trails close to the radiant point. At other times, there will be fewer meteors burning up over Yuma, but those that do will tend to enter the atmosphere at an oblique angle, producing long-lived meteors that may traverse a wide area of the sky before completely burning up,” the website notes.
So for all you early birds out there, this is the meteor shower for you!
For the best viewing, find a dark place away from city lights. In Yuma County, that’s not hard, thanks to our wide-open desert spaces.
Once you find a spot, lie down or recline with your feet facing toward the north and look up, NASA suggests. “The meteors appear to radiate from around the constellation Perseus, but they can streak across the sky anywhere above you.”
But don’t look to the sky and immediately expect to see a meteor. It takes your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the viewing conditions.
Before you head out, try downloading a star-gazing app on your phone. Then, while you wait to find the meteors, point your phone to the sky and try to identify some stars, planets and constellations.
Readers, this is one of the perks to living in Yuma. We get to see one of the best celestial shows out there, as long as the clouds cooperate and stay away.
So get outside and enjoy it!
