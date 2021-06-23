Yuma, what’s going on with these arson cases?
On Friday night, the Yuma Fire Department responded to the 200 block of South 2nd Avenue for a commercial building under construction that was on fire.
The building at 212 S. 2nd Ave. was completely engulfed, and the heat from the fire spread to a building to the north, which also sustained heavy damage, the Yuma Police Department reports.
This comes on the heels of a fire June 9 in the 6500 block of East 32nd Lane, in which three homes under construction were completely destroyed.
That fire was so intense that another home under construction and a work vehicle nearby were damaged by heat exposure, four commercial dumpsters on the block ignited, and up to a dozen spot fires were ignited by flying embers in a nearby mobile home park, the Yuma Fire Department notes.
YPD told the Yuma Sun, “There is nothing at the site that would have caused the fire.”
At this point, investigators have ruled that both fires appear to have been intentionally set.
Readers, this isn’t good at all.
At a glance, there is a surface-level connection between the two fires due to the fact that they both happened at construction sites, but at this point, YPD notes that is the only connection between the two.
Fortunately, no one has been hurt in either fire, but for the businesses involved, there’s certainly a loss of time, materials, data and more, which is both frustrating and expensive.
It’s worrisome. Two arson cases in the last month are certainly unusual. And given Yuma’s propensity for high winds, it’s scary to think of the potential for such a fire to cause more damage.
At the moment, there is no suspect information on either case, and officials are seeking the public’s help.
If you have video or photos from either incident, whether you recorded it yourself or it came from a security camera on your property, it could be helpful to investigators. That’s the fascinating side effect of security cameras, even Ring doorbells – that data collected could help solve a crime.
If you have any information on the 2nd Avenue fire, contact YPD at 928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463.
Or, in the case of the Araby Crossing fire, contact Fire Investigator Jayme Meinders at (928) 285-8672.
In the meantime, readers, please stay vigilant.