Bee swarms aren’t a daily occurrence here, but they do happen.
Over the weekend, two people were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center after an incident at East County 18th Street and South Avenue E. One of the victims was unresponsive when Rural Metro arrived at the scene.
A search of the Sun’s archives finds other similar incidents have occurred here, including one in 2019 that claimed the life of a 51-year-old man.
In that incident, the victim had tried to remove a bee hive from a couch outside when the bees became agitated and attacked.
So if you have a bee issue or see a swarm, what should you do?
According to Yuma Sun archives, the Yuma Fire Department says if you are attacked to run quickly to a shelter, such as a vehicle or a building. Don’t jump in the water – especially if that water is a canal, which can be more dangerous than the bees.
While you are running, if you can, pull your shirt over your head to protect your face and eyes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) suggests. Do not swat at the bees or flail your arms. Bees are attracted to such movement, and crushed bees emit a smell that will attract more bees, the USDA reports.
YFD also suggests checking one’s house and yard monthly, and filling any cracks or crevices in walls or other structures to prevent bees from moving in.
If you are going to be working outside and there are bees about, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests wearing light-colored clothing that covers as much of the body as possible, and avoid perfumed soaps, shampoos and deodorants.
YFD will respond to attacks or injuries from bees, but not to swarms in general. If one should encounter a swarm, go inside immediately and call a beekeeper or an exterminator.
YFD also notes that while there are “killer bees” in Arizona, not all bees are “killer.” Either way, the bees won’t hunt you, but they will defend themselves aggressively.
Ultimately, it’s best to leave the bees to the pros. Don’t try to handle bees yourself, because it can be a dangerous proposition.