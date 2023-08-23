In times of crisis, our instinct is often to help. But it can be daunting to figure out the best way to help when the crisis is outside of our own backyard.
As we see the stories and images continuing to emerge from the Maui fire, the devastation is clear, and the needs are tremendous.
People left their homes with nothing, readers – absolutely nothing. The Associated Press reported last week that families were missing medications, important paperwork … even driver’s licenses.
So how does one go about helping, when the crisis is thousands of miles away?
There are a variety of organizations on the ground in Maui that can use some financial support.
The American Red Cross is working to help those impacted. To make a financial contribution to Red Cross relief efforts in Maui visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word HAWAII to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
The Maui Humane Society is working to connect owners with missing pets, to help injured animals, and to get pet supplies to impacted residents. To donate to their mission, visit MauiHumaneSociety.org.
The Hawai’i Community Foundation has started the Maui Strong Fund, “providing financial resources that can be deployed quickly, with a focus on rapid response and recovery for the devastating wildfires on Maui.” HCF notes that 100 percent of the funds collected will be used for community needs. To learn more or to donate, visit https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong
These are just a few of the options out there to donate to help Maui. But as we know too well, any time there’s a crisis or emergency, there are also scam artists out there looking to make a quick buck.
So before you donate, please do your research. Visit CharityNavigator.org, and make sure that your potential organization is legitimate.
Charity Navigator evaluates charities based on two categories: their financial health and their accountability and transparency. Charity Navigator says the goal is to show potential donors “how efficiently we believe a charity will use their support today, how well it has sustained its programs and services over time and their level of commitment to good governance, best practices and openness with information.”
That in turn can help you choose where to donate, in the hopes that your donation has the biggest possible impact on your intended target. And, it also helps donors avoid potential scams.
The site notes, “Make your donation count for those impacted by the fires in Hawaii. Our analysts have curated a list of highly rated charities involved in relief and recovery efforts.”
Readers, it’s a great place to start.
As Maui begins the recovery process, the needs will be tremendous. If you want to help, readers, check out these links to get started.
Our hearts are with the residents of Maui.