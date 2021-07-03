As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, we’ve watched the new case numbers plummet dramatically here in Yuma County. We’ve gone from days with triple-digit new cases to very low, single digit days in a remarkable time, an indication that vaccines do work.
Looking ahead, school is starting sooner than we care to admit. However, if your child is over the age of 12, he or she can get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is available here in Yuma County.
It’s a two-dose process for the best possible protection from the vaccine. The second dose can’t be administered until 21 days after the initial dose. And then, it takes two weeks after the second dose for the vaccine to work at its highest potential, offering people its highest level of protection.
That means it’s a 35-day process, from the moment of the first shot until the recipient reaches full protection.
Yet look at this timetable for when schools head back to the classrooms here in Yuma County.
• July 26 – Wellton
• July 28 – Crane
• Aug. 2 – District One, Gadsden and Somerton
• Aug. 4 – Mohawk Valley
• Aug. 5 – YUHSD
• Aug. 11 – Dateland
• Aug. 12 – Antelope
Today is July 3. If someone got the vaccine today, they wouldn’t be fully vaccinated until Aug. 7.
However, partially vaccinated is a better way to start the school year than not vaccinated at all. And to be fully vaccinated within a few days of school starting is a good place to be.
The Yuma County Health District is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. throughout July.
The Health District will also host back to school clinics from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. July 19-23 and July 26-30.
Participants must make an appointment ahead of time by calling 928-317-4550 or 928-317-4687.
Or, you can contact your preferred doctor or pharmacy to see if they offer the Pfizer vaccines, and get the process started there.
The Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective at preventing COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
Schools in Yuma County have worked incredibly hard over the last year to help ensure that students in their care were safe.
Getting your child vaccinated is one thing you can do to give them an extra layer of protection before they head back.