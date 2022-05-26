If the latest poll numbers are any indication, Americans are not happy with President Joe Biden right now.
According to the Associated Press, only 39% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s performance as president. The poll was done by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research. By political party, 73% of Democrats approve – a drop from last month – and only 5% of Republicans approve.
Take a look at some of the other numbers, as reported by the AP:
• Only 2 in 10 adults say the U.S. is heading in the right direction or the economy is good, both down from 3 in 10 a month ago. The AP notes that the decline was concentrated in Democrats, with just 33% saying the country is headed in the right direction – down from 49% in April.
• Two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy.
• Only 18% of Americans say Biden’s policies have done more to help than hurt the economy, while 51% say they’ve done more to hurt than help, and 30% say they haven’t made much difference either way.
• Only 38% back Biden on immigration.
• 45% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the U.S. relationship with Russia, while 54% disapprove.
• 21% of Americans say they have a “great deal of confidence’ in Biden’s ability to handle the situation in Ukraine; 39% say they have some confidence and 39% say they have hardly any.
The economy is certainly taking a toll on Americans, and we see the impact here in Yuma.
AAA reported on Tuesday that the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.598, and in Arizona the average is $4.912. A year ago, the national average was $3.039, and $3.130 in Arizona.
If skyrocketing gas prices weren’t problematic enough, we’ve got ever-climbing grocery prices too. Factor in the national baby formula shortage and the other occasional supply chain issues and it’s easy to see how the opinions on the economy can quickly drop.
And then, in Yuma County especially, the immigration issue hits hard. We see the toll illegal immigration takes, from our frontline Border Patrol agents to our social service agencies, and we can’t help but question where the federal government is on this. Solutions are long-overdue, but it doesn’t feel like measurable actions are happening.
Clearly, Americans feel more action is needed to rein in some of these issues – especially when it hits us in the pocketbook.
Readers, we’re curious to hear from you. How do you feel about President Biden’s actions thus far? What do you support, and what areas do you think need work? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.