President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced his plans to run for reelection in 2024, noting “we are in a battle for the soul of America.”
“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer,” Biden said in his announcement.
However, will Americans support a second term in office for Biden?
As the Associated Press pointed out, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history. By the end of his second term, he will be 86 years old.
Without question, as we age, we begin to slow down. And running the U.S. requires a certain amount of energy and stamina – is that a realistic expectation at the age of 86?
However, looking at the Democratic field of candidates, there have not been many contenders actively rising to the forefront.
The AP notes that so far, two Democrats have openly challenged Biden: self-help author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Looking to the Republican field of candidates, Donald Trump is the front-runner at the moment. Also throwing their names in the ring are former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchison, businessman Perry Johnson, “Woke, Inc.” author Vivek Ramaswamy and radio host Larry Elder. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are all expected to join the race as well, the AP reports.
Biden’s re-election campaign isn’t necessarily unexpected or surprising.
But is the nation ready for a Biden vs. Trump matchup again, should Trump get the GOP nomination? It was pretty brutal the first time around. Perhaps it’s time for a fresh perspective from both parties.
And that brings up the next question: if not Biden and Trump, who should be the two candidates running for office?
We do know one thing: We’re done with partisan politics. Towing the party line benefits no one – we need people in office who are willing to compromise and work for the good of this country as a whole.
What do you think, readers? Is Biden the right choice for the Democratic nomination, or is there a candidate that would be better for the Democrats?
And who do you think the right candidate is for the Republican nomination?