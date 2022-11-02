If you want to be super annoyed – and maybe outright angry – take a look at the earnings reports for oil and gas companies.
According to Reuters, BP more than doubled its third-quarter profit from a year earlier to $8.15 billion. And it’s not the only company with record profits.
CNN reports that Big Oil – BP, Shell, Total Energies, ExxonMobile and Chevron – made more than $58 billion in profits for the third quarter alone.
“Energy companies have posted record profits this year off the back of soaring oil and natural gas prices linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine,” CNN reports.
We’ve all paid the exorbitant prices at the pump over the last year. Our gas prices have rocketed, as have the costs of just about everything else, leaving Americans in a bind financially.
On Monday, President Joe Biden weighed in on the matter, accusing oil companies of “war profiteering.”
“Oil companies’ record profits today are not because they’re doing something new or innovative. Their profits are a windfall of war – the windfall from the brutal conflict that’s ravaging Ukraine and hurting tens of millions of people around the globe.”
Biden then pointed out oil companies have a “responsibility to act in the interest of their consumers, their community, and their country” and noted they have the opportunity to lower prices for consumers at the pump.
The president noted if they don’t, “they’re going to pay a higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions.”
According to the WhiteHouse.gov transcripts of Biden’s speech, he was not more specific.
But CNN notes, “Key congressional Democrats have pushed different windfall tax proposals targeting oil companies for more than a year.”
The New York Times notes if such a tax were to be created, it would be the first windfall profits tax in the U.S. in more than 30 years. However, this year 15 European countries have proposed or enacted similar levies, including Britain, Italy and Spain.
We can all agree that inflation is hitting us right in our bank accounts. And high prices for fuel hurt us in more ways than one.
Think about a business that has to transport goods or materials from the origination point to the store. If gas prices go up to move the goods, that cost is passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices for the goods. That’s just one example – we’re running out of space to list more – but rising fuel costs hit us in a variety of ways both obvious and hidden.
It appears Big Oil has found a way to make some cash, and based on these earnings reports, it’s an extremely profitable time for them.
Biden’s threat of higher taxes may or may not work. The question is, what will the federal government do with those funds? If the plan doesn’t call for providing immediate relief to American families, we aren’t really interested.
Without question, we’re all hurting with inflation. But readers, what do you think should happen in regard to Big Oil? Let us know. Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.