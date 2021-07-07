A proposed piece of legislation in Washington D.C. could have a favorable economic impact here in Yuma County.
Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott recently re-introduced the Canadian Snowbirds Act, which, if passed, would allow some Canadian citizens to spend up to eight months a year vacationing in the U.S. The bill was originally filed in September 2019, and reintroduced in mid-June.
Right now, Canadians can only spend six months here. Any Canadian citizen who stays in the U.S. for more than six months in a given year are considered to be U.S. residents for tax purposes, and must pay U.S. federal income taxes on any income they earn – regardless of where that income was earned, according to a press release from Rubio’s office.
If passed, the bill would allow Canadians to remain in here for up to 240 days a year, provided the individuals are over the age of 50 and are renting or own a residence in the U.S.
The bill would prohibit said individuals from working for American employers or seeking public assistance while in the U.S.
Rubio’s focus is on his home state. In a press release, he noted, ““Tourism is critical to Florida’s economy and supports more than one million jobs all across the Sunshine State,” Rubio said. “This bill will be a huge boost to our state’s economy by allowing the millions of Canadian snowbirds who visit Florida each year to stay here for two more months.”
However, this bill would directly impact Yuma County as well. We have a large winter visitor population, which includes a large contingent of people from Canada.
Extending the time that Canadians could stay here would be a tremendous boost to our economy. And at the same time, it’s advantageous for our Canadian friends as well, who could enjoy our warm Yuma sunshine and hospitality for two more months.
What do you think of the proposal, readers? Would you support having Canadians around for two more months? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.