President Biden’s State of the Union address was interesting, to say the least.
We don’t generally see presidents responding to hecklers, let alone having discourse with them. But that speaks to a bigger problem.
Heckling at the State of the Union has got to stop. It doesn’t matter who’s in office – Democrat or Republican – it’s a disgusting, undignified, disrespectful action.
This isn’t a pep rally. It is the president of the United States of America addressing the nation. Those elected to serve our country have plenty of venues to criticize the president, to respectfully disagree. But in this age of “HEAR ME RIGHT NOW,” those elected officials aren’t willing to wait.
When President Barack Obama was heckled in 2009, it was shocking. It happened to President Donald Trump too – so both sides of the aisle are guilty of it. And who can forget then-speaker Nancy Pelosi shredding Trump’s speech in 2020?
One of the most powerful tools we have as Americans is our voice. We have freedom of speech, and the ability to publicly share our opinions on any subject matter at any time.
But as the famous quote says, “With great power comes great responsibility.”
That applies to civil discourse, and using one’s voice wisely. There is a time and a place to speak out – and using it appropriately is one of the most powerful steps we can take as individuals.
Biden’s speech was heavily focused on bipartisan actions during his first years in his presidency, and he spoke urgently of the need for more. He pointed out problem after problem challenging America today, and urged Congress to act on solutions and “finish the job.”
On immigration, a hot topic here in Yuma, Biden noted, “American border problems won’t be fixed until Congress acts. If we don’t pass my comprehensive immigration reform, at least pass my plan to provide the equipment and officers to secure the border.”
Biden is clearly showing a willingness to compromise – and on this issue especially, we hope the Senate and House are listening.
His biggest call for unity, however, came toward the end of his speech.
“We have to uphold the rule of the law and restore trust in our institutions of democracy. And we must give hate and extremism in any form no safe harbor.
“Democracy must not be a partisan issue. It’s an American issue.”
A few moments later, he noted, “We have to be the nation we’ve always been at our best. Optimistic. Hopeful. Forward-looking. A nation that embraces light over dark, hope over fear, unity over division. Stability over chaos.
“We have to see each other not as enemies, but as fellow Americans. We’re good people, the only nation in the world built on an idea. The only one.”
And at the end, “We’re the United States of America, and there’s nothing, nothing, beyond our capacity if we do it together.”
On that, readers, we agree. And it starts with returning decorum to Washington, reaching across the aisle and finding solutions for the betterment of our country, and not one party or the other.
Our officials have that power – and we hope to see it on full display this year.
