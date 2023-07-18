Drug smugglers will go to great lengths to illegally move their goods. We’ve seen it time and time again.
Smugglers have resorted to drones, trying to drive over the border wall using ramps, launching drugs over the wall, hiding them in bizarre spots within vehicles – even using teenagers to bring the drugs across the border.
Now, the police are warning travelers to be aware of a new tactic: blind mules. And if you travel across the border in your vehicle, this is a tactic of which you need to be aware.
According to the municipal police department in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., smugglers sometimes hide drugs in the undercarriages or bodies of unattended automobiles of visitors who don’t realize they are being used as “blind mules” to carry narcotics.
Now, police are recommending that motorists park their cars only in protected or well-watched areas in San Luis Rio Colorado, in home garages or in private parking lots with security.
Also, motorists should check the bodies and undercarriages of their vehicles before driving across the border to the United States.
And that means every inch of the vehicle. Officials told Bajo El Sol that car fenders, bumpers, chassis, truck beds and spare tires are all potential locations that smugglers can target.
Officials recommend motorists can call 911 if they suspect something has been planted in or on their vehicles.
It’s a matter that motorists need to take seriously.
Many people drive back and forth across the border every single day, whether it’s for work, family or fun.
Now, imagine what a difficult situation it would be if you were driving back into the United States and border inspectors found illicit substances hidden on or within your vehicle.
It’s not an easy thing to explain away, and we have to think it would likely result in legal difficulties.
If you are headed into Mexico, readers, please be vigilant. Check your vehicles, park in secure locations, and if you see something suspicious, contact authorities.