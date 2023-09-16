If you are looking to help someone in critical need, we have an idea: donate blood.
And according to the American Red Cross, blood supplies are exceptionally low across the country right now – so those donations are desperately needed.
CNN reports that the Red Cross provides about 40% of U.S. blood and blood components across the country.
Yet the supply has fallen by nearly 25% since early August, to what the Red Cross calls “critically low levels.”
The shortage could potentially threaten the medical care of patients who might have an emergency need for blood or those who depend on transfusions to treat medical conditions.
CNN reports the Red Cross had a shortfall of about 30,000 donations last month alone.
The good news is, donating blood is a simple, easy thing we can do to positively impact our community.
The process is safe, and takes only about an hour from the point you walk in the door until you leave. You get a mini-physical in the process, and you learn your blood type, check your iron levels and figure out your blood pressure – an added bonus for participants.
The donation itself takes only 5-10 minutes – but those 5-10 minutes yield a pint of blood, which in turn can save 2-3 lives.
It’s astounding to think that one simple donation can have such an impact.
And in Yuma, there are several blood drives coming up.
Through the Red Cross, people can donate at the following drives (register at www.redcrossblood.org):
Through Vitalant, people can donate at the following locations (register at https://www.vitalant.org):
There aren’t many ways we can help save lives – but this is one clear way anyone can do so. And it only takes an hour of our day, which is time well-spent.
