If you can donate blood, now is the time, Yuma.
Chris Hrouda, president of biomedical services at the American Red Cross, recently told the New York Times that the national blood supply has dipped to the lowest levels in the last 10 years.
“We simply like to keep three days of inventory,” he said. “We’re struggling to keep one day.”
Hrouda notes there are a variety of reasons behind the shortage, including remote work, blood drive cancellations, the holidays, winter weather, seasonal illnesses, travel and more, but ultimately it comes down to a “diminishing number of healthy donors,” the New York Times reports.
The Red Cross’ website notes, “This is serious. The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Your donation is desperately needed this holiday season.”
Look at these statistics:
• Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets.
• Approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U. S.
• Nearly 5,000 units of platelets and 6.500 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
• Less than 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood or platelets.
• A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.
It’s easy to see how critical blood donations are – and just how dangerous a shortage can be.
Fortunately, there are host of blood drives coming up in Yuma.
The Red Cross will be holding at least two next month:
• Jan. 27 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at The Rock Church, 2555 E. Gila Ridge Road
• Jan. 28 – 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Rock Church, 2555 E. Gila Ridge Road
To sign up for an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Vitalant has several on its website, including the following:
• Jan. 19 – 1-5 p.m. at the Yuma Regional Medical Center – Administrative Entrance, 2400 S. Avenue A
• Jan. 20 – 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Yuma Regional Medical Center – Administrative Entrance, 2400 S. Avenue A
• Jan. 21 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive
• Jan. 25 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive
To sign up for an appointment, visit www.vitalant.org.
Helping increase the blood supply doesn’t cost a penny – it’s just a matter of making the time to sit down and donate, and that donation today will save a life tomorrow. So please, readers. If you can, make an appointment and give blood today.