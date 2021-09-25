The concept of banning books tends to invoke mental images of a time past, perhaps of people dressed in Puritan-style clothing, standing around a blazing bonfire while someone with a very stern face chucks stacks and stacks of books into the flames.
We don’t hear too much about books being set ablaze in 2021. But unfortunately, books are still challenged and banned every year in communities across the nation.
The American Library Association (ALA) compiles a list of the Top 10 Most Challenged Books “in order to inform the public about censorship in libraries and schools,” the ALA notes.
In 2020, the ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 156 challenges to library, school and university materials and services. There were 273 books targeted.
The top 10 most challenged were:
1) George, by Alex Gino
2) Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds
3) All American Boys by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely
4) Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson
5) The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie
6) Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins, and Ann Hazzard, illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin
7) To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
8) Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck
9) The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
10) The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
We would think that in 2020 – a year of a raging pandemic with a bazillion issues going on – that banning books would not be a priority. But apparently, it was.
The ALA notes that oftentimes, an effort to ban a book stems from a seemingly good intention, such as protecting others, usually children, from hard ideas and complex information.
But rather than use these books to be an educational moment, to teach different perspectives and open eyes and hearts, the books landed on a banned books list.
The ALA notes that books “reach across boundaries and build connections between readers. Reading–especially books that extend beyond our own experiences–expands our worldview. Censorship, on the other hand, divides us and creates barriers.”
The ALA cites a quote from Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan, Jr., in Texas v. Johnson: “If there is a bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment, it is that the government may not prohibit the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable.”
And that applies to library books too.
If you don’t like a book, don’t read it. Or, better yet, read it, take it apart, talk about it, and try to understand the author’s point of view. You may not agree – and you may like it even less when you are done – but you also gain insight and knowledge. And that’s worth the time you’ll spend on it.
Banned Books Week is Sept. 26-Oct. 2. We encourage you to pick up a banned book, to try something outside your comfort zone, and celebrate the fact that you have the freedom to do so.