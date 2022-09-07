To some extent, COVID-19 has faded into the background. Life in Yuma certainly has returned to normal, for the most part anyway.
Restaurants are full, schools are in session and events are happening all over the community.
It’s a positive forward progression that we love to see happening.
Unfortunately, COVID hasn’t disappeared completely.
The first week of August, for example, Yuma County reported 446 new COVID cases. The last week of August, that number was at 231 new cases, marking a steady decline in new cases throughout the month.
However, there were still eight reported deaths from COVID. This disease has the potential to be deadly, and as such, we still need to take precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones.
Fortunately, there’s a new booster shot available that can help do just that.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending updated COVID booster vaccinations for individuals ages 12 and older.
And it’s the word “updated” that we specifically like.
According to a report on NPR, the vaccinations are reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which target both the original strain of the coronavirus AND the two omicron subvariants. And those omincron subvariants are responsible for most of the current infections.
It’s a move in the right direction, because the booster tackles more than one strain of the virus, similar in concept to what a flu shot would do.
People are eligible to get the booster if it’s been at least two months since they received their last COVID shot, whether that’s a booster or an initial vaccine. NPR interviewed some experts who noted it would be best to wait at least four months.
COVID booster shots help protect against severe disease, hospitalization and death, and reduce the risk of long COVID. The boosters can also help reduce community transmission, and also raise the level of immunity globally, the Associated Press reports.
Odds are, COVID eventually will be much like the flu, with an annual booster shot available to help protect you from infection. COVID is continually mutating, making it hard to eradicate it completely – but booster shots are one way to help reduce your risk.
Pfizer’s updated booster is available for anyone 12 and older. The Moderna booster is available for anyone 18 and older.
Readers, this is one worth doing. Let’s continue to do what we can to keep COVID at bay here in Yuma County.
