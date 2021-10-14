Here’s some great news we’ve all been waiting for: the U.S. says it will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, the Associated Press reports.
Tourism is a critical component of our economy here.
Prior to COVID, visitors traveled back and forth from Mexico regularly. It was easy for people to cross over into Yuma County, do some shopping and grab some lunch before heading back home in Mexico. But since the onset of COVID, that door has been closed, a move that has crippled businesses along the border, including in San Luis.
And while the Canadian border is roughly 1400 miles away, it’s just as critical to Yuma County’s success.
Prior to COVID, our winter season was often marked by the arrival of our friends from Canada, many of whom arrived here after driving across the border and making their way south to Yuma County.
It makes sense to us. In much of Canada, winter is a cold, snowy experience. Yuma County’s winter of warmth and sunshine is a beacon calling them down to visit.
Winter visitors have a tremendous impact here, shopping at our local businesses, eating at restaurants, and volunteering with our nonprofit organizations. They are a part of the fabric of Yuma’s winter experience.
For 19 months, however, the doors on our borders have been firmly closed to nonessential travel, which has presented challenges to those who rely on our visitors.
Now, however, that’s about to change – but there are some rules attached to the Biden Administration’s decision.
The first is that this decision only applies to people who are legally entering the country. It does not apply to those crossing into Yuma County illegally. Illegal crossers are still subject to expulsion under Title 42, the AP reports.
The second point to note is that any visitor must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to entering the U.S. – so if you are coming to Yuma, please back that vaccination card.
The AP notes that people entering the U.S. “by vehicle, rail and ferry will be asked about their vaccination status as part of the standard U.S. Customs and Border Protection admissions process. At officers’ discretion, travelers will have their proof of vaccination verified in a secondary screening process.”
The vaccination requirement should allow officials to reopen the border while minimizing the risk of COVID-19.
Readers, the decision to reopen our borders to nonessential travel is terrific for Yuma County and the businesses that rely on visitors from both Mexico and Canada, and should bring an economic boost to the region. That’s something we can all celebrate!