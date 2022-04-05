It’s disheartening to think that books are still at risk of being banned.
But according to the American Library Association (ALA), there were 729 challenges affecting nearly 1,600 books at public schools and libraries in 2021 – the highest number since the agency began compiling such challenges in 2000, the Associated Press reports.
Banning books is not a new concept. Ideas can be scary and intimidating. They can make people uncomfortable, especially when they come in the form of the written word, because words hold power.
But one person or group’s discomfort doesn’t give that group the power to ban said book for everyone.
In 2021, the most targeted books were by or about black or LGBTQIA+ people, the ALA reports:
1. Gender Queer, by Maia Kobabe
2. Lawn Boy, by Jonathan Evison
3. All Boys Aren’t Blue, by George M. Johnson
4. Out of Darkness, by Ashley Hope Perez
5. The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas
6. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, by Sherman Alexie
7. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, by Jesse Andrews
8. The Bluest Eye, by Toni Morrison
9. This Book is Gay, by Juno Dawson
10. Beyond Magenta, by Susan Kuklin
Banning a book doesn’t ban an idea. Instead, it closes an outlet through which we can learn about others, ending an opportunity to grow minds and hearts.
“Diverse books create a better lens through which all children can see themselves in library collections. And yet these very titles – the ones addressing cultural invisibility and cultivating understanding – are the ones that are most frequently challenged,” noted ALA President Patricia Wong.
“The unfettered exchange of ideas is essential to the preservation of a free and democratic society. Libraries manifest the promises of the First Amendment by making available the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and ideas, so that every person has the opportunity to freely read and consider information and ideas regardless of their content or the viewpoint of the author,” the ALA notes.
It’s a principle the Yuma Sun supports 100 percent.
The ALA notes there are steps people can take to help fight banned book attempts, including the following:
• Speak up for the freedom to read and support library staff and educators
• Vote in local elections and attend school board and city council meetings
• Contact your state legislators and tell them to vote against censorship bills
• Report threats to the freedom to read whenever you see them
However, we would encourage you to take a step further. Sit down with a banned or challenged book, and give it a read. Or pick up two copies – one for you and one for your teen, read them together, and have a conversation about the subject. It’s a great way to interact as a family, and grow your minds together.
Books may be controversial, and they may spark independent thought, empathy for others, or teach us something we didn’t know. For all those reasons and more, books should be celebrated, not challenged.